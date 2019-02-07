ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A contractor accused of bribing several former North Carolina county officials has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports court records filed Wednesday say Joe Wiseman of Roswell, Georgia, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. The charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A judge is set to rule Thursday on whether to accept the deal.

Prosecutors say Wiseman bribed ex-Buncombe County officials Wanda Greene, Mandy Stone and Jon Creighton for years with items including spa treatments and vacations in exchange for contracts worth millions of dollars.

Greene, Stone and Creighton await sentencing on corruption charges. Greene’s son and ex-county employee, Michael Greene, awaits sentencing for misusing county-issued credit cards.

An investigation of the county government is ongoing.

