CERES, Calif. (AP) - A judge in central California dismissed the case against a man accused by a 14-year-old girl of trying to kidnap her after his defense attorney found surveillance video contradicting the teen’s statement to police.

The Modesto Bee reports Sandeep Singh spent more than seven months fighting the felony kidnapping allegations.

The teen told police a man of Indian descent driving a pickup grabbed her as she walked on a street but that she got away.

Singh’s attorney, Kirk McAllister, says the girl identified Singh when police took her to where he was and he was arrested after the alleged June attack.

Deputy District Attorney Erin Schwartz told the judge on Wednesday that after the video surfaced they interviewed the girl who confirmed the attempted kidnapping didn’t happen.

