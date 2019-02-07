LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting a Lincoln resident has pleaded not guilty.

Lancaster County District Court records say 32-year-old Jesse “JJ” Wilson entered pleas Wednesday to charges of second-degree murder, theft and two firearms counts. The records don’t show that a trial date has been set.

Prosecutors say he shot 42-year-old Stacy Talbot on Oct. 18 last year as they drove around Lincoln with two other people, 35-year-old Sherry Thomas and 28-year-old James Howard.

Thomas and Howard have been charged with being accessories to murder. Thomas has pleaded not guilty to the accessory charge and to theft. Howard hasn’t entered a plea yet. His attorney, Sandy Pollack, said Thursday that Howard would be pleading not guilty at his arraignment later this month.





