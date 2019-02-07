CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to charges he broke into a landscaping trailer and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of landscaping tools.

Sixty-three-year-old Kenneth Nickerson was ordered held on $2,000 bail after his arraignment on charges including breaking and entering and larceny. The Cape Cod Times reports police investigators say Nickerson took tools from a landscaping trailer parked in Chatham on Dec. 10.

Officials say an employee of the landscaping company found Nickerson’s cell phone at the property, which led police to his home on Jan. 3. Police say Nickerson told them he traded the tools for drugs.

He is due back in court on March 8 for pretrial hearing.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com





