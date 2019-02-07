SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man.

The Statesman Journal reports that Samuel Greenwell Taylor on Wednesday apologized to the victim’s family.

Initially arrested on murder charges for stabbing Jere Moody in 2017, Taylor, 26, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter in January.

Taylor had been staying at Moody’s home after a mutual friend put them in touch.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.