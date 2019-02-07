NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - A man charged with assaulting a teacher who tried to block him from forcing his way into a Rhode Island high school’s gymnasium has pleaded no contest.

The Newport Daily News reports that 23-year-old Marcus Schlip was sentenced to three years of probation on Wednesday after entering his plea to charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Police say Schlip tried to enter the gym at Portsmouth High School on the morning of Jan. 30, 2018. Police say he punched and kicked a 27-year-old physical education teacher when she denied him entry and told him to go to the main office. Students were in the gym but not involved in the altercation.

Police also found a military-style knife in Schlip’s duffel bag, but weapons-related charges were dismissed.

