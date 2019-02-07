MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say they’ve arrested two people in the shooting death of a man who was killed during a robbery in Oklahoma more than five years ago.

A statement from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says officers arrested Timothy Erish Dees and Zachery Lee Wilson on Wednesday.

The men are suspects in the slaying of 77-year-old Charles Nieman, who was killed during a holdup in Boise City, Oklahoma, in June 2013.

Authorities say Nieman and his wife were approached by a gunman, who opened fire and ran away as a car drove off.

A cold case unit in Oklahoma began reviewing the shooting in December. The statement says laboratory testing revealed a lead that led to the arrests of Wilson and Dees.

It’s unclear whether either man has a lawyer.





