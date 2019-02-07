CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado judge has decided that a 1-year-old girl will continue to stay with her maternal grandparents as prosecutors pursue a murder charge against the girl’s father for her mother’s death.

A state courts spokesman’s statement did not provide details of the closed hearing held Thursday in the custody case involving Patrick Frazee and the parents of his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth.

Frazee was charged in December with murder and solicitation to commit murder in 29-year-old Berreth’s death. Her body has not been found. Police have said evidence indicates she was killed in her Woodland Park home on or around Thanksgiving.

Frazee is due back in court Feb. 19 in the criminal case. Attorneys with the state public defender’s office representing Frazee have said they will not comment on ongoing cases.





