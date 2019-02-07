MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi State Auditor’s Office is investigating three Meridian police officers over possible timesheet fraud.

News outlets report the three officers have since been placed on unpaid administrative leave, and authorities didn’t immediately release their identities. Police Chief Benny Dubose says the monthslong investigation is ongoing, and the officers may either return or be fired pending the probe’s findings.

He says it’s unclear if the auditor’s office would file civil or criminal charges if the allegations are proven true. He says the officers will receive back pay if investigation finds the allegations unfounded.

Dubose says all of the department’s employees are hourly, with patrol officers working 12-hour shifts while detectives and administrative officers work eight-hour shifts. He says he expects to hear from the auditor’s office again sometime next week.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.