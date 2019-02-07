GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who acknowledged beating a man to death on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 35-year-old Errol Longee was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for the July 2017 death of 42-year-old Patrick Mitchell, whose body was found behind a convenience store in Poplar. Longee previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say he and Mitchell were with a group of people at a house in Poplar when a woman accused Mitchell of sexually abusing her when she was younger. Longee then approached Mitchell and started hitting, kicking and stomping on him multiple times in the face and head.

