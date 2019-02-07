CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) - The first-degree murder trial has begun for a man accused of killing a hunter in south-central Iowa.

Appanoose County Attorney Susan Scieszinski said in her opening statements Wednesday that there is no known motive for the November 2017 killing of 31-year-old Curtis Ross. The Daily Iowegian reports that Ross was shot 10 times with a high-powered rifle, stabbed more than 26 times and his neck, abdomen and legs gashed open. A sheriff’s deputy found Ross’ naked body in a creek on public hunting grounds.

Scieszinski said the evidence will show Davis perched from a hilltop, using an AR-15 to shoot Ross. Officials say Davis’ finger and palm prints found on ammunition in the area connected him to the killing, and a search of his family farm turned up a hidden AR-15 that forensics determined was used in the shooting.

