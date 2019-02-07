CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) - A central New York man could face 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced for the death of a toddler.

A jury found 30-year-old Dorain Bohn guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter on Monday in the death of 2-year-old Kassidy Dains.

The girl suffered a head injury at an apartment in McGraw in April 2018.

Bohn initially told investigators his then-girlfriend’s daughter fell from a bunk bed.

Prosecutors say Bohn was upset that he was babysitting while Kassidy’s mother was at work.

The girl’s mother, Krystal Dains, says she can now “move forward” after the trial’s outcome.

The Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin says Bohn’s sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

