WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say a former office administrator embezzled more than $200,000 from a church and used the money to pay bills, taxes and personal expenses.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports prosecutors say 49-year-old Barrett Isley Kenan entered guilty pleas in a Forsyth County court to 44 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

Kenan received a suspended sentence of between 1 year, 3 months to 3 years, 9 months in prison. She was also placed on supervised probation for three years.

Winston-Salem Police Lt. Eric Montgomery said the investigation goes back to late 2012. He said Kenan was using the church’s debit card for personal use and falsified her work hours to get more pay. Montgomery said Kenan also falsified documents to cover up her actions.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.