COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials will meet to go over state funding that will help cover the costs of prosecuting the four suspects in the slayings of eight people in southern Ohio.

State Attorney General Dave Yost plans to meet with state lawmakers and officials from Pike County on Thursday to discuss the funding.

Ohio lawmakers at the end of last year passed a measure providing $100,000 to help cover costs in the upcoming cases involving the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden family.

Authorities in November arrested a husband and wife and their two adult sons on charges that include aggravated murder.

All four have pleaded not guilty to charges that could bring the death penalty if they’re convicted.

Authorities have suggested a custody dispute was a possible motive.





