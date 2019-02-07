OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 37-year-old woman convicted of conspiring to kill her ex-husband and dismember his body.

The court ruled Thursday in the case of Amber Marie Andrews, who was convicted by a jury in Garvin County of first-degree murder and other charges in the August 2012 death of Brandon Duran.

Duran’s body was found in cement-filled buckets in a pond near Pauls Valley. A second defendant, 37-year-old Justin Hammer, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison following a separate trial.

In a separate case, the appeals court upheld the life prison sentence of 27-year-old Pedro Gaeta in the November 2009 shooting death of Alvaro Deleon during a cookout at a residence in Tulsa County.





