GRANTS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old girl killed herself after allegedly being bullied.

Delia Watson’s family and friends, who gathered Wednesday night for a vigil, say they believe the suicide was preventable.

Watson died on Friday.

Watson’s friend, Malaya Martinez, says Watson reported the bullying to officials at Mount Taylor Elementary School in Grants.

Grants-Cibola County Schools released a statement Tuesday addressing the “unexpected death” of Watson.

The statement says community health representatives and school counselors are available to anyone “who wishes to talk about the student’s death.”

A spokesman for the Grants Police Department confirmed the agency is investigating the death, but could not elaborate on details citing an ongoing investigation.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.