WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Recently unsealed court records show that DNA and phone calls among other evidence led police to link a man to the killing of a widowed teacher inside her home.

William Bayarinas has been charged with murder, burglary and home invasion in the death of 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz.

Kibbe-Stanisz was found dead in her Watertown home Jan. 9, five days after Bayarinas was released from jail.

Investigators say they found DNA evidence linking Bayarinas to the woman’s car that was found at a motel after her death. Police say he also had contact with Kibbe-Stanisz’s husband before his death.

Bayarinas has denied involvement in Kibbe-Stanisz’s death.

He is being held on $3 million bond.

Bayarinas‘ public defender did not return a call for comment.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.