MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A man and woman from Minot are facing possible charges of child neglect after a toddler was found alone in their vehicle in sub-zero temperatures.

Minot police say the 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were intoxicated when they walked through Marketplace Foods and ate food as they shopped Tuesday. When they got to the front of the store, they didn’t have money to pay for their items and left.

Police were called and found the two in the parking lot. Officers say the child had been left unattended in the cold vehicle for about 15 minutes.

Both were taken to the Ward County Jail. The child was turned over to a family friend.





