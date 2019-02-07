By - Associated Press - Thursday, February 7, 2019

LYNN, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a late night fatal shooting in Lynn.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says police responded to reports of a shooting on Elm Street at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a 29-year-old city man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

There have been no arrests and no other details were released.


