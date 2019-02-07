PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a man admitted to killing his wife in a note to his two sons, saying she was suffering from terminal cancer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Michael D. Winchester, 52, of Lake Oswego is suspected of killing Heidi A. Winchester, 50, on Jan 30.

Their 18-year-old son initially told dispatchers that his father had strangled the woman. But when police entered the home, they said they found the woman with cuts to her neck.

Court documents say Winchester told an officer he killed his wife and that she had cancer.

The couple had just returned home from a doctor’s appointment when the attack occurred.

Winchester was being held without bail Wednesday in Clackamas County Jail.





