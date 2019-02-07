LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Police say a man stabbed another person and punched a police officer in the face in what appears to be a random attack at a town hall in southern New Jersey.

Authorities say the assault happened at Lakewood Township’s municipal building around 11 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the victim was stabbed, and officers who arrived at the scene on the second floor found a man “acting disorderly.”

When police questioned the man, they say he stood up and punched an officer in the eye without warning. The man was then taken into custody, and a knife was recovered from his waistband.

The stabbing victim was being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. He’s charged with aggravated assault.





