WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) - West Valley City police investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy say they’ve recovered three guns and that one might have been used in the shooting.

Police say the owner of one gun found in the home where Marquez Grajeda was shot Tuesday lives there and that the owner of a second gun found in the home isn’t known. Another gun of unknown ownership is being tested. State police divers found it after investigators learned that the one used in the shooting was in a canal.

A 14-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of criminal homicide.

According to police, the suspect was handling a gun and pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger, later telling police it was an accident.

Neither boy lived at the home.





