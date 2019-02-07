CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say a beverage store clerk who engaged in a shootout during an armed robbery has been killed and one of the two suspects has been wounded.

Cleveland.com reports that the clerk killed Tuesday night was 33-year-old Mohammed Shahin, of the Cleveland suburb of Rocky River.

Police say an 18-year-old suspect whose name hasn’t been released was shot in the neck by Shahin and is hospitalized in stable condition. The second suspect, who also was armed, hasn’t been arrested.

Two other employees who were in the store at the time weren’t injured.

