NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an Indiana man and his former girlfriend plotted to have his ex-wife killed in New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors say Narsan Lingala, a 55-year-old Middlesex County resident, and 52-year-old Sandya Reddy, both of Noblesville, are each charged with murder-for-hire.

Both made their initial court appearances this week and were ordered held without bail. They each would face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Lingala was in a holding cell in May 2018, awaiting a court hearing, when he allegedly asked another inmate if he knew anyone who could kill his estranged wife. The inmate indicated he did, and authorities say Lingala and Reddy met with that person - an undercover officer - a few months later.

It’s not known if Lingala or Reddy have retained attorneys.





