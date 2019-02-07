SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say officers fatally shot a man who was suspected of killing a woman in a North Seattle apartment.

The Seattle Times reports that officers responded to reports of a woman’s death around 3:42 a.m. Thursday.

A police spokesman says when officers arrived, they were confronted by the armed man and he was shot during the encounter.

The spokesman said police haven’t viewed body cam footage and couldn’t immediately describe the confrontation.

The relationship between the man killed by police and the woman was not immediately known but police said two other adults and two children, all unharmed, were in the apartment when the woman was killed.

