HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have arrested a suspect in a shooting death earlier this week.

Darlington County sheriff’s Lt. Robby Kilgo said in a news release that 24-year-old Terrele Rashon Bailey of Hartsville was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Bailey is charged with killing Renardo Jamal Davis in Hartsville on Monday. Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting.

Bailey is expected to appear before a Darlington County magistrate on Thursday. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

Sheriff Tony Chavis said tips from the community led to Bailey’s arrest.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.