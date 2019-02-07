SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting another man during a drug deal.

The Republican newspaper reports that Davon Kelly-Griffin was sentenced Wednesday, several days after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting death of Rakishon Pedraza in Springfield.

Prosecutors say the 29-year-old Kelly-Griffin shot the 27-year-old victim in a walkway between two streets. Both men were from Springfield.

Kelly-Griffin took the stand in his own defense and said he shot Pedraza because he thought Pedraza was going to pull a gun on him. Kelly-Griffin testified he wanted to buy marijuana from the victim, which he said he had done in the past.

His lawyer called it a case of self-defense.

