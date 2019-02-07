OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska health officials have ordered an Omaha day care closed after the operator was charged this week with child abuse.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued the emergency closure Thursday of Catarina Lopez’s in-home day care in south Omaha. That comes after Lopez was charged Tuesday with child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Investigators say a 16-month-old child who attended Lopez’s day care sustained multiple bone breaks in various stages of healing to her shoulders, arm and wrists and had an acute fracture and dislocated left arm. The child’s mother noticed the injury Jan. 20 and contacted police. Police say Lopez acknowledged during an interview that she had forcefully pulled the child up from the floor by an arm, causing the injury.





