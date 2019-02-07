MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed in a shooting involving sheriff’s deputies outside a Tennessee hotel.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine said Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the hotel parking lot in Memphis. He says no officers were injured.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Anthony Buckner said the deputies were at the hotel serving a warrant for a wanted person.

The TBI, the state’s police agency, says in a statement that a man saw deputies approaching and reportedly fired on them. The agency says at least two deputies returned fire, hitting the man, who wasn’t immediately identified.

The state police agency investigates fatal shootings involving law enforcement officers at the request of the county’s district attorney.





