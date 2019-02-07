LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say one man is dead and another injured following a shooting that apparently stemmed from an argument over a vehicle blocking a roadway at an apartment complex.

Police say the two men were shot late Wednesday by another person who was somehow blocking the roadway.

No immediate arrest was made.

According to police, the shooting victims worked together and that the shooting occurred after they arrived in separate vehicles at the complex where at least one of them lived.

It’s not known if the other victim and the suspect also lived there.





