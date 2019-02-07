FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A jury has watched the videotaped conversation in which a man accused of strangling a former high school classmate during a $10,000 robbery describes how he killed her and timed her death.

NJ.com reports the conversation between Liam McAtasney and his friend occurred in the friend’s car on Jan. 31, 2017, days before McAtasney and an accomplice were charged with killing 19-year-old Sarah Stern.

McAtasney says in the video he “pretty much hung her” and it took 30 minutes for her to die. He says he set a timer.

He says the biggest problem was Stern’s dog, which “laid there and watched as I killed her.”

Stern’s father and family members cried as the video played in court Thursday.

Prosecutors allege 21-year-old McAtasney killed Stern in December 2016. Another former classmate said they threw her body off the bridge.

