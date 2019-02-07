RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman is accused by federal prosecutors of making fraudulent claims to secure disaster relief funds.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release Wednesday that 50-year-old Sheila Ruffin of Rocky Mount is charged with 15 counts of disaster fraud related to Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

Prosecutors said Ruffin made false statements and submitted fraudulent documentation in applications to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance. Officials said she was awarded more than $11,000 in a one-year span.

Officials said if convicted, Ruffin would face up to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, supervised release of not more than three years and restitution.





