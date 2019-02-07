SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A 62-year-old man has been charged with poaching more than 100 deer in northern Wyoming.

KROE-AM reports Gregg Lambdin has been charged with 11 counts of wanton destruction of big game animals in Sheridan County.

His attorney, Jeremy Kisling, declined to comment Thursday.

Lambdin made an initial appearance in Sheridan County Circuit Court on Tuesday on the charges, which include nine felony and two misdemeanors.

If convicted on all the charges, Lambdin faces a total of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $110,000.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department investigators accuse Lambdin of killing the deer between July 2016 and November 2018.

They say 114 big game animal carcasses in varying stages of decomposition were found on Lambdin’s property.

___

Information from: KROE-AM, http://www.sheridanmedia.com/





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.