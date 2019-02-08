By - Associated Press - Friday, February 8, 2019

BANNING, Calif. (AP) - Riverside County homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting by a Banning police officer during disturbance call at a home.

The Sheriff’s Department says several Banning officers responded to the disturbance late Thursday night and were attempting to detain a male suspect when he was struck by gunfire from one officer.

The suspect died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

The officers were not injured.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide