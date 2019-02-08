BANNING, Calif. (AP) - Riverside County homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting by a Banning police officer during disturbance call at a home.
The Sheriff’s Department says several Banning officers responded to the disturbance late Thursday night and were attempting to detain a male suspect when he was struck by gunfire from one officer.
The suspect died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.
The officers were not injured.
