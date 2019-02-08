HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - A trial is scheduled to begin April 1 for a driver accused of killing a pedestrian in Hastings.

Adams County District Court records say the date was set Tuesday after 46-year-old Nen Lam, of Hastings, pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and driving under the influence, two prior convictions.

The accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 14. Police say 27-year-old Anthony Epp was fatally struck as he was either walking or skateboarding on a street. He lived in Hastings.





