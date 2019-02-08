NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department says they suspect arson after a row of cement trucks went up in flames in front of a Brooklyn business.

Authorities say the fire was spotted early Wednesday in an alleyway between rows of warehouses. Officials say it took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control and no injuries have been reported.

The business sells masonry supplies and has a large fleet of vehicles, including cement trucks, parked in their block-long facility. Officials say there were about 20 trucks in the lot when the fire broke out, and at least 10 were torched.

No arrests have been made, and the fire is being investigated by the NYPD’s arson squad.





