OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Oklahoma City man who cyberstalked a woman based at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha has been sentenced to five months in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Kevin McRae was sentenced Friday in Omaha’s federal court. He had pleaded guilty in September to one count of cyberstalking.

Prosecutors say McRae and the woman had a relationship when both were based in Japan. She ended it in 2015 as she was assigned to Offutt. Prosecutors say that for about 10 months afterward, McRae stalked the woman on the internet by posting sexually explicit photos of her on several websites. He retired from the Air Force prior to being prosecuted.

He told investigators that his motivation was anger at the woman.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.