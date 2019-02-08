BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana high school athletic trainer accused of sexually abusing students plans to plead guilty to a federal charge of coercion and enticement.

James “Doc” Jensen Jr.’s public defender filed a motion Thursday to change his plea from not guilty. There is no plea deal with prosecutors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan has set a Tuesday court hearing in Billings.

The charge against Jensen is related to accusations in a civil lawsuit by former Custer County District High School students that he groomed and sexually abused them while he was the school’s trainer from the 1970s through the 1990s.

The indictment from December focuses on Jensen’s actions from 1995 until 1999. It says Jensen used materials from the internet to persuade students that his program involving various sexual activities would improve their athletic performance.





