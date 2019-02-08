EL PASO, Texas (AP) - The trial of a former Texas priest accused of sexually abusing an alter server for years has been postponed after Catholic leaders named hundreds of priests credibly accused of child abuse.

The El Paso Times reports that Miguel Luna’s trial was delayed Wednesday. Luna is charged with molesting and raping a child at an El Paso Catholic church.

Luna’s lawyer Francisco Macias says the delay will allow media coverage of the list to calm down and ensure Luna gets a fair trial.

Fourteen dioceses in Texas last week released the names of 286 priests and others accused of child abuse, marking one of the largest accounts of clergy abuse since a shocking Pennsylvania report last year. Luna is among 30 priests listed by the Catholic Diocese of El Paso as being credibly accused.

