ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Federal authorities say 10 people face charges in a multi-agency drug investigation that lasted nearly a year in eastern New Mexico.

In a statement Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office said the men and women who range in age from 22 to 59 face charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs. They are from New Mexico, Arizona, California and Texas, and all but two have been arrested. The arrests occurred over a span of three days that ended Thursday.

More than a dozen federal and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the 11-month investigation spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 53 kilograms of methamphetamine, 354 grams of heroin, and 20 firearms were seized in the probe.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.