ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who claimed he accidentally shot his wife in the back of the head has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Forty-five-year-old John Grazioli will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole under Pennsylvania law. The Erie Times-News reports jurors returned the verdict Thursday night after deliberating for about 4½ hours, finding Grazioli guilty on all charges.

Erie County prosecutors allege that Grazioli left a note saying he shot the victim and sent his ex-wife a message about the slaying. Grazioli had claimed he accidentally shot 31-year-old Amanda Grazioli while showing her a gun he bought for her birthday.

Prosecutors have also said the defendant had been involved in a custody battle with his ex-wife.

Grazioli will be sentenced on April 5.

