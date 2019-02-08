CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Federal officials in North Carolina say they have arrested hundreds of immigrants in the U.S. illegally this week after some local law agencies stopped cooperating with immigration enforcement.

The Charlotte Observer reports Immigration and Customs Enforcement regional director Sean Gallagher said Friday the arrests resulted from what he termed “the dangerous policies of not cooperating with ICE.” Gallagher said actions by local law enforcement forced his officers to conduct more enforcement.

ICE officers have detained 200 people in North Carolina this week. Another 25 were detained at an arms manufacturer in Sanford.

Since December, new sheriffs in Mecklenburg and Wake counties have reversed a policy that notifies ICE about the legal status of inmates in county jails. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office also ended the practice of honoring ICE detainers.

