INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Indiana say a man has received a life sentence for sexually exploiting three children, including a young girl in Ireland.

U.S. prosecutors said Thursday that 37-year-old Ricky Dean Clark was sentenced to a life term without chance for parole for offenses involving sexual exploitation, coercion and enticement of a child and child pornography. He was arrested in Hendricks County in 2016.

Officials say investigators found videos of a female child engaging in sexually explicit conduct at Clark’s direction. The girl lived in Ireland and communicated with Clark online. The girl’s family found the communications and reported it to Ireland’s police service, which also investigated.

The Indianapolis Star reports that court records show Clark pleaded guilty in August. The court later rejected his attempt to withdraw his plea.

