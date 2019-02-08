CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Monticello man has been sentenced to prison for robbing an eastern Iowa bank on his birthday.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Joseph Kripner was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years in federal prison. He had pleaded guilty in August to one count of bank robbery.

Authorities say he robbed the Security State Bank in Springville on his birthday, June 1, getting away with nearly $4,000 after showing his handgun to a teller. Kripner’s distinctive tattoos helped authorities zero in on him as the robber after a tipster helped identify the robber’s getaway car.

Kripner was arrested in Colorado.





