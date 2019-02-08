QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former youth camp counselor accused of molesting nine boys after one boy recanted his allegations.

The Post-Star reports the judge ordered the mistrial Thursday after the boy made comments to prosecutors before court proceedings began.

First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin says the boy said he “copied” his camp friends who alleged they were molested by Dylan Stolz.

Burin says the boy wanted to support his friends and be involved in the case.

Stolz is accused of sexually abusing nine boys at Brant Lake Camp in Brant Lake in Warren County between 2015 and 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.

The judge has ordered prosecutors to have all of Stolz accusers re-interviewed before another trial can be scheduled.





