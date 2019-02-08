By - Associated Press - Friday, February 8, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man wielding a knife was shot and critically wounded while confronting an officer responding to a dispute at a Manhattan building.

A woman called 911 on Friday at about 7:30 a.m. to report the suspect on the Lower East Side.

He’s being treated at a hospital near the shooting scene on Cherry Street off the FDR Drive.

Police say they’ve recovered the knife.


