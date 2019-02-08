LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Diocese of Little Rock says it’s identified two more clergy who served in Arkansas and have had “credible” allegations against them of sexually abusing minors.
Last October , the diocese released a preliminary list of 12 clergy with credible abuse claims, and on Friday, updated that list with two more people. The two men named Friday have both died.
In a letter , Bishop Anthony Taylor says the claims against both of the men were found to be credible but are unsubstantiated.
Last month, a review by The Associated Press found that Roman Catholic dioceses across the U.S. have released the names of more than 1,000 priests and others accused of sexually abusing children.
