NEW YORK (AP) - The longtime boss of a union for New York City jail guards has been sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison after his conviction on corruption charges.
Judge Alvin Hellerstein announced the sentence for Norman Seabrook on Friday. Seabrook was convicted last August at a Manhattan trial.
Prosecutors say he accepted $60,000 in cash bribes in 2014 to funnel $20 million in union funds to a hedge fund.
For two decades, Seabrook was head of the New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association and was a powerful figure in political circles.
