PHOENIX (AP) - A 33-year-old Anthem man accused of providing underage girls with heroin in exchange for sex has pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking, sexual abuse and other crimes.

Ernest Longhini III faces a March 21 sentencing after pleading guilty Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The county Sheriff’s Office said previously it began its investigation in 2016 after receiving a tip about a man trading methamphetamine and heroin for sexual favors.

The office has said Longhini admitted to detectives that he had injected heroin into a total of 3 different under-aged girls on multiple occasions in exchange for sex.





