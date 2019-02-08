PHOENIX (AP) - A 33-year-old Anthem man accused of providing underage girls with heroin in exchange for sex has pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking, sexual abuse and other crimes.
Ernest Longhini III faces a March 21 sentencing after pleading guilty Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court.
The county Sheriff’s Office said previously it began its investigation in 2016 after receiving a tip about a man trading methamphetamine and heroin for sexual favors.
The office has said Longhini admitted to detectives that he had injected heroin into a total of 3 different under-aged girls on multiple occasions in exchange for sex.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.