By - Associated Press - Friday, February 8, 2019

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A man has been arrested in Michigan and charged with murdering a bystander during a robbery in Kentucky last month.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 24-year-old Phillip Lee Lewis will be held in Michigan pending extradition.

Kentucky State Police said Lewis was arrested Friday in Flint, Michigan. Police said a task force of federal and state officials caught Lewis.

He is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. He’s accused of shooting 25-year-old Gary Medlin of Barbourville during a robbery at the A&B; Quick Stop in Knox County.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide